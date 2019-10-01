



A blast from the past! Justin Bieber’s first-ever girlfriend, Caitlin Beadles, attended the singer’s wedding to Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) on Monday, September 30, at Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Caitlin posted a photo of herself and her brother, Christian Beadles, at the Biebers’ rehearsal dinner at the resort on Sunday, September 29, per Entertainment Tonight. In the pic, the dog rescue organization owner wears a pink gown with spaghetti straps and a high leg slit.

On Monday, Caitlin shared a video of herself dressed in a sparkling black gown as she and her brother rode a golf cart to the ceremony.

Caitlin and Justin, 25, started dating around 2008 after he moved from Canada to Atlanta. Their short-lived relationship ended when his touring schedule became too hectic, though their romance reportedly inspired his song “Never Let You Go.”

Justin and Hailey, 22, exchanged vows on Monday in front of “core family and friends,” including Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Jaden Smith, Justine Skye and Scooter Braun. The ceremony came a year after the couple first tied the knot in a New York City courthouse.

After the ceremony on Monday, the “I Don’t Care” singer shared two photos from the celebrations, including a photo of the happy couple sharing a kiss.

Not pictured in uploads from the festivities was Justin’s ex Selena Gomez, who dated the Grammy winner on and off from 2011 to 2018.

“She is in a good place,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday. “She has been hanging out with old friends and family and keeping herself out of the limelight and away from public places where she might feel bombarded or overwhelmed.”

Amid the news of Justin’s second wedding to Hailey, the 27-year-old isn’t looking in her rear-view, the insider explained: “Selena knows she’s better off without Justin, and that it’s the healthiest decision for her. She is open to dating, but right now she is solely focused on herself and enjoying life to the best of her ability, and getting back to being the Selena that she and all of her close ones knew prior to dating Justin.”

Over the years, Justin has also been romantically linked to Adriana Lima, Jayde Pierce, Chantel Jeffries, Nicola Peltz and Sofia Richie.

