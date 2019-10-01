



Selena Gomez is “open to dating” someone new but knows she’s “better off” without her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the “Bad Liar” singer, 27, is in a healthy mindset amid news of her ex’s second wedding to Hailey Baldwin.

“She is in a good place,” the insider said. “She has been hanging out with old friends and family and keeping herself out of the limelight and away from public places where she might feel bombarded or overwhelmed.”

The source adds that the former Disney Channel star, who completed mental health treatment programs in 2016 and 2018 for struggles with stress and anxiety, is in a better place thanks to her loved ones.

“Selena has an amazing support system and couldn’t be more grateful,” the insider shared. “All of these things have helped drastically reduce her anxiety and have been huge proponents in her healing process.”

As for if she’s ready to start dating again, the source notes that the Wizards of Waverly Place alum is “open” to the idea, but it’s not her priority.

“Selena knows she’s better off without Justin, and that it’s the healthiest decision for her,” the insider said. “She is open to dating, but right now she is solely focused on herself and enjoying life to the best of her ability, and getting back to being the Selena that she and all of her close ones knew prior to dating Justin.”

The Spring Breakers star — whose Netflix documentary, Living Undocumented, which she executive-produced, will debut on Wednesday, October 2 — dated the “Baby” singer, 25, on and off from 2011 to 2018. In between her romance with Bieber, Gomez was in a relationship with The Weeknd for 10 months in 2017. The “Wolves” songstress has also been linked to Nick Jonas and Niall Horan.

The update on Gomez’s mental health comes as Bieber and Baldwin married for the second time in in South Carolina on Monday, September 30. The nuptials included the couple’s famous friends and family including the bride’s cousin Ireland Baldwin, Kendall Jenner and Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun.

“It’s core family and friends and under 100 people,” a source told Us Weekly about the guest list.

The pair obtained their marriage license at a New York City courthouse in September 2018. Earlier this month, the model, 22, and the “Purpose” singer celebrated their one-year anniversary as a married couple.

“1 year of being your Mrs.,” Baldwin captioned a photo of her kissing her husband’s cheek on her Instagram Story on September 13.

The couple, who previously dated from December 2015 to January 2016, announced their engagement in July 2018 weeks after they reunited. Bieber and Baldwin’s engagement came two months after Us confirmed that the “Sorry” singer and Gomez had broken up.

“Selena started seeing the bigger picture when it came to their relationship, like what was more important: her general happiness and her family and friends’ approval, or her being together with Justin, where no one really supported their relationship,” a source told Us in May 2018.

