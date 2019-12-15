Making amends. Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian reunited at Diddy‘s 50th birthday bash on Saturday, December 14 — three years after the rappers’ falling out.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the foursome hung out together in the VIP section of the party at Diddy’s home in Los Angeles. “They greeted each other and seemed friendly and happy to see each other. The Carters and the Wests were all in a section behind Diddy and his family,” the onlooker revealed, adding that Kris Jenner and Jonathan Cheban were with the group.

Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian were by each other’s sides most of the night. The 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s exes Travis Scott and Tyga were in attendance but did not interact with each other, according to the source. Kylie and Tyga, 30, didn’t cross paths during the event.

Kim’s ex Ray J also attended the party but was in a different area of the event than the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, and West, 42.

Other notable guests included Naomi Campbell, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Lil Kim, Regina King, French Montana, The Weeknd, Post Malone, Usher, Fonsworth Bentley, Dr. Dre, Pharrell Williams, Swiss Beatz and Wiz Kalifa.

Gospel singer Marvin Sapp performed for the partygoers followed by a 30-minute set from Mary J. Blige. An insider observed that Jay-Z, 50, and his wife, Beyonce, 38, couldn’t help but sing along to the 48-year-old’s biggest hits.

A cake was later brought on stage for Diddy, and his sons Justin, 25, and Christian, 21, paid tribute to Christian’s late mother, Kim Porter, in heartfelt speeches. Porter died of pneumonia at the age of 47 in November 2018. Sunday, December 15, would have been the actress’ 48th birthday.

Usher honored Diddy with a heartfelt speech before DJ Cassidy hyped up the party and played the song “All About the Benjamins” for the screaming crowd.

Jay-Z and West have had a tumultuous relationship over the past few years. West went on an onstage rant at his Seattle concert in October 2016 about Jay-Z’s reaction to Kim’s robbery in Paris, which occurred a couple of weeks before the show.

“Don’t call me after the robbery and say, ‘How you feelin’?’ You wanna know how I’m feeling? Come by the house … Bring the kids by the house, like we’re brothers,” the “I Love It” rapper told the audience at the time.

West went on to reference an argument he had with Jay-Z over the “Big Pimpin” hitmaker’s streaming platform Tidal and Apple Music. He added that it was hurtful that Jay-Z and Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy had never played with his and Kim’s daughter, North.

“It went into some Tidal/Apple political s–t about percentage on songs,” West said. “I can’t take this s–t, bro! Our kids have never even played together.”

In 2017, West parted ways with Tidal over a money dispute after he claimed he was owed a bonus for bringing 1.5 million new subscribers to the platform when he released his album The Life of Pablo in 2016.

Jay-Z put his feelings about West into the lyrics of his song titled “Kill Jay Z” from his 2017 album 4:44.

“You dropped outta school, you lost your principles / You gave him 20 million without thinkin’ / He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f–k was he thinkin’?” he rapped in what seemed to be a reference to West’s 2004 album, The College Dropout.

Jay-Z explained in 2018 that he and West have a dramatic relationship because they’re as close as family.

“That’s my brother,” he said on David Letterman’s Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. “We’re beyond friends. Like literally, my little brother is Kanye. And like your little brother, things happen sometimes.”