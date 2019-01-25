Kim Porter’s Cause of Death Revealed 

Kim Porter’s cause of death was revealed on Friday, January 25, more than two months after her sudden passing.

Porter, who shared three children with ex Sean “Diddy” Combs, died from lobar pneumonia, according to the coroner’s report obtained by Us Weekly. The report also noted that the manner of actress’ death was “natural.”

“Lobar pneumonia (pneumonia) is an infection of the lung caused by bacteria,” the report reads. “Immune cells invade the air spaces (where oxygen is taken in), and this is accompanied with necrosis (death of cells). Pneumonia decreases the lungs ability to take in oxygen, and over time it can cause sudden death.”

According to the report, Porter went to the doctor days before she died with “cold/flu-like symptoms.” A nurse also visited her home and gave her “saline solution with vitamins.”

Porter was found dead at her Los Angeles home at the age of 47 on November 15. Diddy and Porter, who ended their romantic relationship after 13 years in 2007, had three children together: son Christian, 20, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, 12. The model was also the mother of son Quincy Brown, 27, with ex Al B. Sure!

Diddy, 49, gave an emotional eulogy at Porter’s funeral in Columbus, Georgia, on November 24.

“I was really depressed, and I don’t know why, maybe it was cause I was getting older,” he told the crowd at Cascades Hill Church, which included Mary J. Blige, Lil Kim, Usher and Kimora Lee Simmons. “I just went through a dark, dark time. And she would come over and make sure … we wasn’t together … She was just like, ‘Come on, Puff. You gotta get up, you gotta get up out the bed. You gotta get moving.’”

Porter’s death certificate obtained by Us in November previously listed her cause of death as “deferred.”

