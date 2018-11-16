Inside Diddy and Kim Porter’s Relationship as Coparents

Always a family. Diddy and Kim Porter may have ended their on-off romantic relationship in 2007, 11 years ahead of her death, but the pair always put their children first.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2018 that Porter was found dead at the age of 47. “Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter,” Diddy’s rep told Us in a statement at the time. “I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.”

LAPD Officer Jeff Lee told Us at the time that they received a call to Porter’s home at 11:38 a.m. on November 16, 2018. “There is a female deceased at the scene,” the officer told Us. “We are sending our homicide detectives over there to find out whether or not foul play was involved.”

The musician shared three children with his late ex: son Christian and daughters D’Lila and Jessie. (Diddy is also father of sons Justin and Chance from previous relationships, and Porter was the mother of son Quincy who she shared with ex Al B. Sure!.)