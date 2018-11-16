In memoriam. Celebrities are sharing their heartbreak on social media amid the news that Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Kim Porter was found dead on Thursday, November 15, at age 47.

“Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter,” Diddy’s rep told Us Weekly in a statement. “I ask that you give the families privacy at this time.”

The model leaves behind her three children with Diddy, 49 — son Christian, 20, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, 11 — as well as her son with Al B. Sure, Quincy, 27.

As Hollywood reels from the shock, stars are grieving the loss and sending support to her family. Scroll down to see their reactions.