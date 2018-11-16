Remembering a loved one. Kim Porter’s ex, Al B. Sure!, took to Instagram on Friday, November 16, to share an emotional tribute to the former model one day after Us Weekly confirmed that she was found dead at age 47.

The 50-year-old R&B record producer posted a stunning black-and-white photo of the former pair that shows them gazing into each other’s eyes.

Sure! — who is the biological father of Porter’s eldest son, Quincy, 27 — simply captioned the throwback pic with a broken heart emoji and added the hashtag, “#ForeverMyLady alongside the praying emoji.

Porter also shared three children, Christian, 20, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, 11, with rapper Diddy, whom Porter dated on and off from 1994 until 2007.

A rep for the “I’ll Be Missing You” singer confirmed Porter’s death to Us on Thursday, November 15.

“Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time,” Diddy’s rep told Us in a statement at the time.

Officer Knight of the LAPD told Us Weekly on Friday: “The cause of death is still under investigation. We are awaiting results and determination from the coroner’s office. If they determine the cause of death was a homicide, we will be notified and proceed from there. As of right now, no updates and detectives are awaiting autopsy results.”

As for how Diddy, 49, is taking the news, a source told Us on Friday that the New York native is “inconsolable.” Noted the insider: “Kim’s passing has turned his life upside down.”

The source added: “Kim and Diddy didn’t always see eye-to-eye on things, but their love for their children and the deep respect they had for each other trumped any issue they had. They were on very good terms in recent years. She was a ‘ride or die’ and very loyal to Diddy.”

