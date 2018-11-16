Struggling to cope. Diddy is reeling from the death of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter, a source close to the rapper tells Us Weekly.

“Diddy is inconsolable,” the insider says. “Kim’s passing has turned his life upside down.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us that the 47-year-old actress was found dead at her home on Thursday, November 15. Her cause of death has yet to be determined.

Diddy, 49, and Porter dated on and off from 1994 to 2007. They shared three children: son Christian, 20, and twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila, 11. Porter was also the mother of son Quincy, 27, from a previous relationship with music producer Al B. Sure!

“She was someone who motivated others to be a batter version of themselves,” the source tells Us about Porter. “She was a ray of sunshine.”

After separating, Diddy (real name Sean Combs) and Porter maintained a close friendship for the sake of their family.

“Kim and Diddy didn’t always see eye-to-eye on things, but their love for their children and the deep respect they had for each other trumped any issue they had,” the source says. “They were on very good terms in recent years. She was a ‘ride or die’ and very loyal to Diddy.”

According to the source, the model also had a close bond with the Grammy winner’s son Justin, 24, and daughter Chance, 12, whom he shared with his high school sweetheart Misa-Hylton Brim and ex Sarah Chapman, respectively.

“Kim treated all of Diddy’s children like her own — not just the ones they shared — which makes the situation even more devastating,” the insider tells Us. “Diddy values family over everything in his life. He sees his children as an extension of himself. [They are] his proudest achievement, and he has deep connections to them individually.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!