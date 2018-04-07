Jay-Z is getting honest about his rollercoaster of a friendship with Kanye West. The rapper appeared on the Friday, April 6, episode of Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and broke down their complicated relationship.

“Let me talk about one of your peers, Kanye West. Are we friends or are we not friends?” Letterman asks Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter. “That’s my brother, we’re beyond friends,” the rapper responds.

“Really, my little brother is Kanye. And like, [with] your little brother, things happen sometimes,” the 48-year-old rapper told the host, admitting that no matter what kind of problems they have, they’ll always be brothers.

“It’s still your sibling forever, it’s my brother. We don’t come from the same mom and dad but I watched Kanye from without an album,” he explained. “The thing I respect about him is that he’s the same person. He interrupted our studio session and stood on the table and started rapping, and we were like, ‘Could you please get down?’ And he was like, ‘No! I am the savior of Chicago!’ He didn’t have a record.”

After laughing, the former late-night host asks the ROC Nation founder if West, 40, would ever sit down for an interview with him. Carter responded without missing a beat, “One hundred percent. He’s brilliant.”

In October 2016, West publicly lashed out on Jay-Z on stage, but the two have since cleared the air. In a November 2017 interview, HOV shared that West had a big heart but simple “gets in trouble for trying to help others.”

