Getting down to the nitty gritty. Jay-Z sat down with David Letterman during an hour-long interview for Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, and the conversation ultimately turned to something they both have in common — previous infidelity.

The 70-year-old host brought up the topic by detailing his own past marital issues, including cheating on his wife with female employees when he was the host of The Late Show. He then added that he “likes to think” that he’s “a better person” now and says he “would go to therapy” for it.

Letterman then asked the 48-year-old musician, “And I’m wondering if this rings a bell with you?”

Jay-Z — who first sparked speculation that he had cheated on his wife, Beyonce, in 2014 when video footage surfaced of him getting into a verbal altercation with sister-in-law Solange Knowles — responded: “I want to have the emotional tools that it takes to keep my family together. And much like you, I have a beautiful wife who’s understanding and knew I’m not the worst of what I’ve done. We did the hard work of going to therapy and you know, we love each other, right? So we really put in the work.”

He continued: “Like you, I like to believe we’re in a better place today. The 21-time Grammy winner also noted that the couple, who wed in April 2008, are “still working and communicating and growing,” adding that he’s “proud of the father and the husband that I am today because of all the work that was done.”

Jay-Z and Beyonce are the parents of Blue Ivy, 6, and 9-month old twins Rumi and Sir.

Both the “Empire State of Mind” rapper and the 36-year-old “Halo” singer seemingly addressed the cheating rumors the best way they know how — through their artistry. Following their marital troubles, Jay-Z’s 4:44 album hinted at his infidelity, as did Beyonce’s track “Sorry.”

And his relationship with Bey wasn’t the only one the ROC Nation founder opened up about during his interview with Letterman. When asked about his friendship with rapper Kanye West, he responded: “That’s my brother. We’re beyond friends.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!