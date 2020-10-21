Kim Kardashian Feels Fulfilled With Work Family As She Turns 40

Another decade down! Kim Kardashian is “ready to take on the world” as she celebrates her milestone 40th birthday, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“She’s in one of the best places she’s ever been in life and is more fulfilled now with her businesses and family than ever before,” the insider adds.

In September, the reality TV world was changed forever when Kardashian announced that her family’s longtime series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, would end after its upcoming 20th season. Despite the whirlwind of emotions she and her family felt after pulling the plug on their show, the source tells Us that “Kim is excited” about freeing up more of her time “to focus on SKIMS [her shapewear] and as always be a hands-on mom, now that she’s not tied to the KUWTK filming schedule.”

Though she may not be gracing viewers’ television screens for much longer, Kardashian is keeping herself busy with her other business endeavors, including her makeup line. In the coming year, the California native is “very excited [about] creating new products for KKW Beauty, which has been amazing to see her vision come to life.”

Earlier this year, Kardashian’s marriage to Kanye West was placed under a microscope after his controversial first campaign rally in South Carolina in July. Days later, the rapper, 43, claimed in a series of tweets that he had been trying to divorce the reality star for two years. West later apologized for his posts after his wife addressed his battle with bipolar disorder. The couple shares children North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 17 months.

Despite facing a number of challenges in recent months, Kardashian is looking at the year ahead with a positive outlook. “Kim doesn’t hold onto any negativity from the past anymore and feels great about the life she’s created as a businesswoman, philanthropist and a mom,” the source tells Us.

Not only is the social media star proud of the strides she’s made in her career since KUWTK gave Kardashian her big break, but she’s also feeling more empowered in her personal life.

“Kim still knows her image is her brand, but now that she’s turned 40, she’s more comfortable with her body and herself in general,” the insider says. “Kim thinks this next phase of her life is going to be the best one yet.”

