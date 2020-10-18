Baring it all. Kim Kardashian broke down in tears while recalling her 2016 Paris robbery on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman — and revealed a few more startling revelations.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, sat down with host David Letterman on the Netflix series, which is set to debut on Wednesday, October 21.

The KKW Beauty founder explained she “packed all my jewelry” for Paris fashion week in October 2016, which she had “never done before.” One week earlier, Kardashian said her husband, Kanye West, had given her a new ring that she showed off on social media.

The E! personality recounted having lunch with her friends hours before the robbery, where they all discussed what they would do in that situation.

“We had lunch that day and said, ‘If you guys were robbed, what would you do? Would you just give them the stuff?'” Kardashian said. “Why we had this conversation, it was so wild. I said, ‘I would say take everything, just take everything, nothing is important.'”

Later that evening, West, 43 — who had briefly joined Kardashian in Paris — left to resume his tour. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and a friend went out to a club. Kim explained that she told the Poosh founder, 41, to bring their one security guard since she would be staying in the hotel room. At around 3 a.m., the reality star heard “stomping up the stairs” and thought it was her sister and friend coming home from the club.

When Kim realized it wasn’t Kourtney, she felt “immediate panic” come over her. “I knew someone was there, like, someone was there to get me. You feel it,” she said.

The Skims founder tried to call 911 but wasn’t sure the correct number in France. Kim said the robbers — who were dressed as “policemen wearing masks” — entered her room and took her phone away before demanding “the ring.”

Kim handed over the ring before one of the men “grabbed her” while she was wearing a robe without “anything under it.” She began to cry in front of Letterman as she recalled believing that she was about to be assaulted.

“I was like, ‘OK, this is the time I’m gonna get raped. Like deal, this is gonna happen, just prepare yourself,'” Kim said. “So, I did and then — I don’t know why I’m crying, I’ve talked about this before — and then he tied me up with handcuffs and zip-ties and then duct tape and duct-taped my mouth and my eyes.”

Kim added that she was worried she was going to be killed after they pointed a gun at her and was concerned for how that would affect Kourtney.

“I kept on thinking about Kourtney, I kept on thinking, like, she’s gonna come home and I’m gonna be dead in the room and she’s gonna be traumatized for the rest of her life,” she said.

Kim concluded that she was “really paranoid” of other people for about a year after the ordeal explaining that now she will only sleep with a “half dozen’ security guards outside her house.

“Besides that little cry session, I’m totally fine,” she said. “I really am. I remember calling all my sisters from the car, we were on a conference call. I’m like, ‘Guys, thank God that was me. I’m very mentally strong and that would have f–ked all of your lives up for the rest of your life.'”

