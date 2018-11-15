Trusting the fate of the universe. Kim Kardashian got candid about how her life has changed since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris more than two years ago during an interview with Van Jones on Wednesday, November 14.

“I felt like taking myself out of being the victim myself,” the reality star, 38, told the CNN news commentator, 50, during the Variety/Rolling Stone’s Criminal Justice Reform Summit in West Hollywood. “I never have a victim mentality. I’m not saying that if that’s how you cope, that’s not appropriate. I’m just saying for me personally, I have never taken that on.”

The KKW Beauty founder continued: “I just try to really genuinely learn. And I feel like the way I was living my lifestyle, not that anyone should go through that, but, like, I learned so much from it that I’m OK with my experience. And I do believe it was meant to happen to me. I am a different person because of it.”

As for how her outlook on life has altered since then, Kardashian noted that “when you become a mom, you change anyway. (She and Kanye West are parents of North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 10-months.)

“I think when your life is at stake over material items. All of that stuff goes out the door. None of it matters,” the Selfish author explained. “My priorities completely changed. What’s important to me changes, my whole life changed. I’m a better mom because of it. The things I will teach my kids.”

Kardashian also hit on how the incident even affected her during the recent California wildfires that forced her family to evacuate their Calabasas home.

“Even now, with the fires, when someone said ‘you have an hour to evacuate,’ I was like, ‘Let’s go. I don’t need to have anything. Like I truly … I have photos on a hard drive, but I don’t know if I would’ve been in a more frantic place had that not happen to me in the past,” the KUWTK star said. “There was nothing material that I even cared to take. It changed me a lot.”

Five thieves disguised as police broke into Kardashian’s Paris apartment in October 2016, and stole more than $10 million worth of jewelry at the time. Ten people have been charged following the event, and multiple arrests have been made.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!