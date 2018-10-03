Better safe than sorry. Two years after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris, Kim Kardashian isn’t taking any chances.

“Kim is still taking precautions since Paris. She still has 24/7 security. The amount has still stayed the same since the robbery,” a source tells Us Weekly. “She is always aware of who is around and where she is staying.”

The KKW founder, 37, “wears minimal to no jewelry” the source adds of Kardashian, who lost $10 million worth of jewelry — including her engagement ring from husband Kanye West — when five thieves disguised as police broke into her Paris apartment in 2016.

“Her life has changed dramatically. She’s always cautious where she goes,” the source explains to Us. “Her security always does a pre-check before she goes anywhere.”

The source notes that even though there “haven’t been any real threats” since her terrifying Paris ordeal, Kardashian “has a state-of-the-art security system at her home in Calabasas.”

Kardashian revealed how the experience had changed her life for the better during an appearance on The View in June 2017. “I think in life, things happen to you for a reason and you really do have to pay attention, and I got the message. I just learned so much and something had to change, just of how I live my life,” the makeup maven said at the time. “The things that were important to me before and the things I liked to show off before are definitely not the things I like to show off now.”

Since the incident, arrests have been made and 10 people have been charged, including the brother of Kardashian’s former driver Michael Madar.

With reporting by Jen Peros

