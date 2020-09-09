Kris Jenner Had Emotional Moment With Kim Khloe Over KUWTK Ending

Feeling all the feels! Kris Jenner is still processing her family’s long-running E! reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, coming to an end after 20 seasons.

A day after the announcement made headlines, the 64-year-old momager joined Ryan Seacrest — the show’s cocreator and executive producer — on On Air with Ryan Seacrest to discuss the surprising news and she ended up getting emotional over the subject.

“You’re going to make me cry all over again. It really hasn’t [hit me yet],” she explained to the 45-year-old American Idol host on Wednesday, September 9. “I got very, very emotional this morning.”

Jenner continued, “I woke up and was in the gym at 5 with [my daughters] Khloé [Kardashian] and Kim [Kardashian], and we just kind of sat there and looked at each other and said, ‘Whoa, what a ride.’”

Seacrest then asked the matriarch why her family decided to pump the brakes on the series. In response, Jenner explained that they needed a break after allowing their personal lives to unfold on camera for more than a decade.

“I think the number 20 used to sound good until 2020, but the number 20 just seemed like the right time I think for us to take a minute and breathe and everybody slow down a bit … figure out what our next steps are,” she explained. “We’ve had such an amazing run and we’re so grateful for every single moment and everyone we work with.”

Kim, 39, announced the end to KUWTK via Instagram on Tuesday, September 8. The reality series will wrap next year after season 20 airs.

The Skims founder noted what a “difficult decision” it was to say farewell to the show, which debuted in 2007. She also expressed how “incredibly grateful” she was to have received support from fans over years and credited them with “changing” her family’s lives.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children,” she wrote. “We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Kim continued, “Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.”

The KKW Beauty mogul’s statement was also posted by her family to their respective social media pages.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan had been shooting KUWTK amid the coronavirus pandemic while abiding by shelter-at-home guidelines. Executive producer Farnaz Farjam told Elle in May that the famous family were filming themselves on iPhones.

“If Kris gets annoyed and walks out of the camera angle, it’s not like we can follow her and continue shooting. She has to come back onto the screen and explain [why she walked away],” Farjam, 45, told the publication. “We have to give them direction and they have to be more informative with us … But because this is the Kardashians and they’re entertaining regardless, it will be a fun watch for people.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! on Thursday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

