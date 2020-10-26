Kim Kardashian Shows Us What 40 Looks Like in an Itty-Bitty Nude Bikini

Hot mama! Kim Kardashian turned 40 and she’s sharing proof that she looks sexier than ever in a barely-there bikini.

On Monday, October 26, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a series of snaps of herself slaying in a nude two-piece just five days after her birthday. She captioned the post, “this is 40.”

As incredible as her curves look in the string number, we also can’t help but take note of the trendy accessories. With her long, highlighted strands pulled back into a red bandana, she tops off the whole look with yellow mirrored, futuristic shades.

“Sure is,” Kendall Jenner commented, while the Skims founder’s close friend Jonathan Cheban wrote, “Looks better than 39!!”

The reality star turned 40 on Wednesday, October 21, and though she assumed that her friends and family wouldn’t be able to celebrate with her due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they proved her wrong.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan ended up surprising the KKW Beauty founder with a big bash, recreating some of her most memorable birthday parties throughout her life, from her sweet 16 to her 30th.

Kim shared lots of pictures from the event in multiple social media posts. “All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart,” she wrote in an Instagram caption on Friday, October 23, noting that the occasion was aired on E as a special. “You know I’m a sentimental person and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything!”

But now that this is over, she seems to be soaking up some sun on a beach vacation with her family.

Keep scrolling to see Kim show off her infamous curves from every angle in an itty-bitty bikini.

