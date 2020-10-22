Kim Kardashian’s Family Shocks Her With Surprise 40th Birthday Party

A memorable birthday. Kim Kardashian turned 40 on Wednesday, October 21, and assumed her friends and family wouldn’t be able to celebrate with her due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, during a new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, they actually planned a surprise celebration ahead of time and caught her extremely off-guard.

“I had all these, like, dreams and goals for my 40th birthday that can’t come true [due to the pandemic],” she said during the episode. “I think just, like, turning 40, I’m not freaking out or anything. It’s definitely a realization, like, ‘Holy s–t. I’m 40.’ That’s what I just keep thinking: ‘Holy s–t. What happened? How did this happen? How did I get here?’ … It’s definitely like, ‘Damn. I can’t really be posting, like, too sexy pics on my Instagram anymore,’ so I’m like purging and I wanna get it all out!”

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian admitted in her confessional she’s glad Kim isn’t planning a birthday party because the family has “something up our magical sleeves” instead. The family — and some of Kim’s friends — decided to recreate a dance that they did for Kim at her 10th birthday.

“I think we’re so lucky that our dad documented our whole lives, like, I would have not remembered the 10th birthday dance if it wasn’t for these videos,” Kourtney Kardashian said during an interview segment of her father, the late Robert Kardashian‘s home movies.

Later, when it’s time for Kim to arrive, she’s already not happy. Since she thought she was heading to a photo shoot, the reality star got stressed when husband Kanye West said he “went driving around” when she needed him to help with the kids.

However, the minute she pulled up and saw him at the family’s house, everything changed — especially because she could hear a home video.

“As soon as I heard my dad’s voice talking as if it was my first birthday, it all clicked,” Kim revealed. “My mom and dad videoed everything, took pictures of everything, so I have, like, clear memories of each birthday party and to see them all set up as I walk through this party and then to have the huge screens playing my birthday parties — [it’s] so fun to see that all come to life in this room.”

She also added that her 10th birthday was “the most fun birthday of my whole life,” so she couldn’t believe that so much was recreated — including the dance.

“All my best friends that I grew up with since, like, preschool — we call ourselves the lifers,” she noted. “We have seven of us that are best friends since childhood, and it is so special and thoughtful to have them here that I want to cry, but I think I’m in shock!”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.