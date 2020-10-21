The queen of his kingdom! Kanye West gushed over wife Kim Kardashian as she celebrated her 40th birthday on Wednesday, October 21.

“Been doing empty stadiums,” the rapper, 43, tweeted alongside a throwback photo from the pair’s October 2013 engagement. “Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you so much.”

The Chicago native got down on one knee in front of Kardashian’s friends and family after renting out San Francisco’s AT&T Park on the reality star’s 33rd birthday. In the picture, West and his now-wife locked lips on the pitcher’s mound with rows of empty stadium seats behind them.

In May 2014, the It couple tied the knot at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, nearly one year after welcoming daughter North, now 7. They also share son Saint, 4, daughter Chicago, 2, and son Psalm, 17 months. As she enters a new decade of her life, Kardashian is eager to spend more time with her growing brood.

“She’s in one of the best places she’s ever been in life and is more fulfilled now with her businesses and family than ever before,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively, adding that “Kim is excited” to continue being “a hands-on mom” after Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs its final season in 2021.

Earlier this year, the SKIMS founder and her husband hit a snag in their relationship after West’s controversial first presidential rally in South Carolina. At the event, the “Jesus Walks” rapper tearfully revealed that he and Kardashian had talked about aborting their first child. He later aired more private details about their life in a number of Twitter sprees, claiming that he’d been trying to divorce his wife for two years.

Amid the drama, Kardashian publicly addressed her husband’s mental health struggles for the first time, writing a lengthy note about the “stigma and misconceptions” surrounding bipolar disorder in an Instagram Story. West later apologized for his tweets. Despite their ups and downs, a source told Us in September that the social media mogul is still “holding onto her marriage” with the Yeezy designer.

“She is continuing to support him and does her best to understand him and where he is coming from,” the insider said at the time. “She knows he is unconventional and has always known that.”