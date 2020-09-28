That loving feeling! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a parents’ night out amid their relationship drama.

“Date Night,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, wrote via her Instagram Story alongside a series of photos from the couple’s outing on Saturday, September 26.

The pair, who share four children, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 16 months, attended a friend’s intimate wedding. Throughout the evening, the Skims founder gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at the nuptials.

Kardashian showed off her strappy black heels and metallic handbag and West’s brown boots, teasing their wedding attire.

The reality star also gave fans a look at her festive drink from the event, which was red and had a dried citrus topper.

Other wedding details included a sitting area for guests, buckets of colorful flowers and a wooden table outdoors for the reception. At the end of the night, the KKW Beauty creator posted a photo of her nearly empty wine glass, captioning it, “Guess I need it!”

The pair’s date came amid West’s mental health struggles. It also followed a rocky few months for the couple beginning with the Yeezy designer’s first presidential rally in July.

At the time, the “Jesus Walks” rapper, 43, revealed that he and Kardashian almost aborted their eldest child.

“Kim and her family feel as though he’s really crossed a line by talking negatively about them publicly and sharing private family matters with the public,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July after the explosive speech. “She feels helpless at this point.”

West followed up his South Carolina rally with a Twitter rant full of allegations against his wife and his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. Although he later apologized for his actions, the duo continued to battle the ups and downs surrounding the musician’s mental health.

“Kim is holding onto her marriage with Kanye and knows that he is bipolar and struggling with his mental health and wants to be there for him and help,” a source exclusively told Us in September. “She is continuing to support him and does her best to understand him and where he is coming from. She knows he is unconventional and has always known that.”

A second source explained that Kardashian is “deeply disappointed because Kanye is struggling.” The insider added that the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to the designer’s “downward spiral” and that being “isolated and alone essentially in his head isn’t healthy.”

With all the ebbs and flows within their relationship, a third source told Us that “Kim is considering her options when it comes to her future with Kanye.”

Should it come to it, the insider revealed that the California native “does have divorce options planned out.”