Kim Kardashian made sure that her family took the necessary precautions before traveling to a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, social media users were still quick to call out her privilege as the U.S. entered its third wave of deadly cases.

“40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted on Tuesday, October 27, alongside a series of photos from her party.

“For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today,” she continued. “Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment.”

Kardashian assured fans that everyone who joined her on the trip — including her mom, Kris Jenner, siblings and children — had quarantined and undergone two weeks of “multiple health screens” prior to flying out.

“I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she wrote. “We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”

Rock star Peter Frampton was among those who called out the reality star, tweeting on Tuesday, “Are you that insensitive you don’t realise this is not what the majority of people during the worst covid spike yet want to hear? People are going to food banks not private islands.”

Many Twitter users had sarcastic replies, with one writing, “Wow so fun my family still hasn’t met my six month old baby but I’m glad you’re rich!” and another tweeting, “Wow. Lucky you. Thanks for showing off your way awesome life to us unfortunate people who are still quarantined and our kids are still out of in person school and PEOPLE ARE DYING!! But sure, brag away. Disgusting.”

Others took a more light-hearted approach and poked fun at the KKW Beauty founder by reposting her quote about surprising her “inner circle with a trip to a private island” alongside fitting screenshots from movies and TV shows including Midsommar, Mamma Mia! and The Sopranos.

Not everyone was mad at Kardashian, however. Some of her die-hard fans rushed to her defense, with one tweeting, “I say good for you. If I had the means, I’d probably do the same. People criticizing you gave you the fame and the means to live a privileged life. Screw ‘em.”

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Khloé Kardashian (who previously tested positive for the virus), Tristan Thompson, Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were among the family members who attended Kim’s birthday bash.

