Still a believer. Caitlyn Jenner is hopeful Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick will rekindle their romance in the future for the sake of their children.

The I Am Cait alum, 70, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, September 11, she thinks it would have a positive impact on the exes’ kids for them to reunite. Kardashian, 41, and Disick, 37, share children Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

“I would hope he can kinda get his act together,” Jenner explained. “They’ve got all these kids together. I think always it’s the best for the kids to have a mother and a father that’s right there all the time. I don’t know if that’s ever gonna work out.”

However, Jenner acknowledged the decision to get back together is ultimately up to Kardashian and Disick.

“Kourtney and Scott are both good parents,” she said. “Whether they work it out themselves for a lasting relationship, I don’t know. That’s a Kourtney question.”

Kardashian and the Talentless cofounder dated off and on for nearly a decade before they called it quits for good in 2015. Disick admitted to Kardashian during an August 2019 episode of his reality show, Flip It Like Disick, he was a different person when they were together.

“I feel like years ago, when I was, like, younger and stuff, I don’t know that I’ve been, like, motivated to, like, do all these things for the kids and, like, build houses for them,” he said at the time. “I was just so insecure that, like, everybody would look at me like I’m not cool or young anymore. And now, I couldn’t be happier.”

Disick moved on with Sofia Richie, whom he dated off and on from 2017 until their split in August. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the Flip It Like Disick star’s continued flirty relationship with Kardashian became a problem for the model, 22.

“It bothers Sofia to see Scott flirt with Kourtney on Instagram and publicly,” an insider said. “She is making it a point to do her own thing.”

Although Kardashian and Disick are on good terms, a source told Us in June the pair “will not get back together.” A second source added that their relationship is close but not headed in a romantic direction.

“Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her,” the insider explained. “It’s weird to everyone else, but not to them. They are really like best friends. Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever.”