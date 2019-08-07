



Confronting the past. On Scott Disick’s new series, Flip It Like Disick, the reality star got candid about how he felt during his former on-and-off relationship with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, the Talentless designer opens up to the Poosh founder about his behavior during their former romantic relationship, reflecting on how he has grown since that point.

“I feel like years ago, when I was, like, younger and stuff, I don’t know that I’ve been, like, motivated to, like, do all these things for the kids and, like, build houses for them,” Disick, 36, says to Kardashian, 40, in his home. “I was just so insecure that, like, everybody would look at me like I’m not cool or young anymore. And now, I couldn’t be happier. But I’ll be honest: I would have never imagined driving the kids to school and stuff.”

Kardashian then chimes in to say, “Yeah, no — you told me all the time you weren’t the soccer dad.”

“Now that it’s part of life and, like, they want me to be there, I’m happy to be there. You know what I mean?” Disick adds.

Kardashian praises her ex-boyfriend on his growth, noting how he initially did not “really appreciate” what he had at the time. She then points out how she believes that he was “depressed” during that period of his life, to which Disick mentions how the death of his parents affected him.

Disick then acknowledges that he has “a different life now,” to which Kardashian adds: “You’ve definitely come a long way. I’m very proud of you.”

