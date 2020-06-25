Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may be fueling reconciliation speculation, but sometimes a flannel shirt is just a flannel shirt.

As exclusively revealed on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the 41-year-old Poosh founder and the 37-year-old Talentless CEO are not seeing each other romantically — and won’t be anytime soon.

“Kourtney and Scott are not back together, are not getting back together and will not get back together,” a source insists to Us.

Kardashian and Disick, who share sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7, called it quits in 2015. The exes caused a social media frenzy earlier this month after fans seemingly caught the Kardashian wearing the Flip It Like Disick’s flannel shirt. Days later, Disick fueled reunion speculation when he wrote “cute shirt” in the comments section of another photo of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in another oversized flannel.

Kourtney isn’t the only member of the famous family who has been spending time with her ex. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson also sparked reunion speculation in recent months after they opted to quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic … but they aren’t back on either, per the podcast source.

“Khloé and Tristan are not romantically back together,” the source tells Us, noting that the pair are “still coparenting” 2-year-old daughter True.

The Good American designer, 35, and the NBA player, 29, split in February 2019 after Thompson was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods. An insider told Us last month that being quarantined together has made Khloé “have a soft spot” for Thompson “and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad.”

The latest episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast also covers the end of Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle’s friendship, Raven Symoné’s surprise nuptials, how Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are coping amid their divorce and so much more!