Rob Kardashian Is ‘Taking Really Good Care of Himself’ Mentally and Physically

Rob Kardashian has been “taking really good care of himself,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

As first revealed on our “Hot Hollywood” podcast, the 33-year-old reality TV personality has been “going on tons of walks and he’s a very active parent” to 3-year-old daughter Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

Vince Flores/Startraks

“He’s in a good mental state. The combo of all those things and time has really paid off with his fitness and his body,” the insider says. “He’s really focused on being a parent, he lives for Dream and that keeps him in a good place.”

While Rob has kept a low-profile in recent years, he caused a social media frenzy last month when he posed for photos at sister Khloé Kardashian’s 36th birthday party. Fans of the sock designer were quick to compliment Rob on his slimmed-down figure and smile.

“Woo back baby,” he wrote alongside a photo with Khloé’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson at the family celebration on Sunday, June 28 via Instagram.

Kris Jenner previously revealed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in May 2015 that Rob gained 100 pounds amid his battle with depression and type 2 diabetes. (Rob later confirmed in September 2016 that he was no longer diabetic.)

Khloé, for her part, sparked engagement speculation at the bash after she rocked a giant diamond ring on her finger. According to an insider, however, the Revenge Body host and Thompson are not engaged — or back together. The exes, who split in February 2019, share 2-year-old daughter True.

Reporting by Brody Brown

