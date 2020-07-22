Garcelle Beauvais has made it clear she’s team Denise Richards when it comes to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama, but does that mean her friendship with Lisa Rinna is over for good?

“S—t happens. Things go down,” the 53-year-old actress told Us Weekly exclusively on our “Hot Hollywood” podcast while talking about her partnership with Eucerin. “[The reunion] was intense, and you know why you’re there, and everything’s being brought up, things that you may have forgotten, things like that. And everybody’s on high alert, it was like code orange. … It’s a long day. It’s a 13-hour-day, and obviously, we did it virtually, so that adds another thing to it, but it was just heated. It was a lot.”

Garcelle, who joined ROHBH for season 10, continued: “I didn’t know what to expect. … It’s different watching it at home, and you’re eating snacks and watching it and you’re not involved in it.”

The Coming to America star, who unfollowed Lisa, 57, after the reunion filmed on July 16, told Us that she believes the Melrose Place alum was “without question” too hard on Denise, 49, during the season.

“I felt like [Denise] was being hit hard all the time and I felt like it was hard, time after time, after time,” Garcelle told Us. “At some point, you have to believe someone’s truth or just go, ‘OK’ and move on, but it wasn’t that way. I just felt like they were too harsh on her.”

When it comes to her own friendship with Lisa, Garcelle added, “I wouldn’t say it’s over. But we’re not going to have any sleepovers anytime soon.”

During the season, Garcelle has also been at odds with Kyle Richards.

“I think we got off on the wrong foot,” she told Us about the RHOBH OG. “I think she misunderstood what I was saying, and I think she ran with it. … Could we have a friendship somewhere down the line? Absolutely.”

The “Going to Bed With Garcelle” podcast host, however, won’t commit to returning for season 11 just yet.

“I’m waiting it out. I kept on saying, ‘Let me get through the reunion,’” she told Us. “I got through the reunion. Oh, my God. It took me two days to shake that damn day.”

When Garcelle is looking to unwind, she focuses on her skincare.

“I’m taking more baths, I’m just doing more self-care, taking care of my skin, but because of the heat, because of stress, I have eczema, so that’s a big deal for me, maintaining it and making sure I have things to soothe it when I have a flare-up, all those kinds of things,” she told Us. “Because I have eczema, my skin’s really dry, so I try to stay as moisturized as I can, so right out of the shower or in the morning, that’s my routine. I even have a little [bottle of Eucerin] in my car because now we’re washing our hands more.”

For more from Garcelle — including why she doesn’t agree with Lisa’s claims that the reunion was “bulls—t” — listen to Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast.