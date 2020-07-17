Let the drama continue! If you think season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is intense, just wait for the reunion. Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne and series newcomer Garcelle Beauvais reunited this month to wrap up the latest season, but not everyone was happy with the outcome.

A large part of season 10 focused on the claims that former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville had a sexual relationship with Denise, 49 — claims that the Wild Things star has repeatedly denied. In January, Us Weekly confirmed the Celebrity Big Brother alum, 47, was set to appear on this season to talk all about her alleged hookup with Denise — also claiming she has proof of the affair.

“I love for things to play out on television instead of social media,” the Real Girl Next Door author said on The Talk on June 30, days after Brandi posted a photo that appeared to be her and Brandi kissing. “But the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made. So for me, personally, this is like kindergarten. I’m, like, whatever. We’ll just let it play out on the show, it is what it is. … I can’t speak for anyone else.”

In one trailer for the season, Denise is accused of sending cease and desist letters so that no one on the show can discuss her alleged relationship with Brandi.

“Let me say this — I’m gonna go on the record — sending a cease and desist to [the network and your costars], that’s like trying to break the house in Vegas,” Erika told Entertainment Tonight in April. “The house always wins. Don’t be stupid. Save your money.”

That cease and desist, according to Lisa, 57, immensely affected the reunion taping. Scroll through the gallery below for everything we know.