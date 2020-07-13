Days before Brandi Glanville is set to make her debut on season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she stirring the pot via Instagram.

The 47-year-old Drinking and Tweeting author made social media waves after she replied to a video of Denise Richards over the weekend. In the clip, the 49-year-old Wild Things star recreated a scene from earlier this season.

“And I am f—king Denise Richards,” the actress said in the video as the RHOBH theme music played in the background. (During a May episode of the Bravo series, Denise declared that she is “f—king Denise Richards” after Kyle Richards accused her of being fake for defending Dorit Kemsley’s glam as Denise previously acted “down to earth.”)

Brandi, who has claimed she had a sexual relationship with Denise in the past, took the comments section, writing, “OMG ME TOO!”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in January that the Celebrity Big Brother alum was set to appear on season 10 of RHOBH to dish about her alleged relationship with Denise. While the Bold and the Beautiful star has denied that anything happened between her and Brandi, the “Brandi Glanville: Unfiltered” podcast host insists that she has proof. Last month, Brandi shared a photo of her appearing to kiss Denise via Twitter.

“I love for things to play out on television instead of social media,” Denise said on The Talk on June 30, days after the pic made headlines. “But the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made. So for me, personally, this is like kindergarten. I’m, like, whatever. We’ll just let it play out on the show, it is what it is. … I can’t speak for anyone else.”

In the promo for the Wednesday, July 15, episode of RHOBH, Brandi makes her first appearance of the season at Kyle’s house.

“I f–ked her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, ‘[My husband] Aaron [Phypers] can never know this. He’ll kill me,’” Brandi says in the teaser for the season.

In the following clip, Denise seemingly denies the allegations, screaming, “What the f–k? That is not true!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.