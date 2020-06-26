Bravo Stars You Didn’t Know Were Friends

Keeping it in the family. Several Bravolebrities from different shows have formed friendships on and offscreen over the years.

While some BFFs met after they were cast on their respective shows, Bethenny Frankel and Kyle Richards were actually friends before the cameras started rolling.

“Kyle and I have always had the exact same friendship for years. When we first met, we were thick as thieves. Both not really working and just running around,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum said in a 2017 video for Bravo. Bethenny added that she was there the night Kyle met now-husband Mauricio Umansky.

According to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, the women met in the ‘90s after the dated the same guy.

“When I first met Bethenny she was working at La Scala Boutique, a restaurant in Beverly Hills,” Kyle said on a 2016 episode of RHOBH after Bethenny made a cameo on the 90210 franchise. ”She came up to my table and was like, ‘Hi. I’m dating your ex-boyfriend.’ … She’s always been a go-getter.”

Another RHONY and RHOBH crossover? Brandi Glanville and Kristen Taekman! Fans may remember Brandi and Yolanda Hadid traveled to NYC to make an appearance on season 6 of RHONY in 2014. During the episode, Brandi revealed she met Kristen when were they were both models. The Drinking and Tweeting author even attended Kristen’s Bachelorette party.

While Teddi Mellencamp and Stassi Schroeder never appeared together onscreen, the Vanderpump Rules alum and her fiancé, Beau Clark, are close with the RHOBH star and husband Edwin Arroyave. And even though some fans might assume Lisa Vanderpump would be bothered by the friendship as the SUR boss left RHOBH on bad terms with the accountability coach, Stassi previously told Us Weekly that that wasn’t the case.

“Well, Beau has been friends with Edwin for a really long time, and, so I met Teddi through their friendship. Lisa doesn’t care. She’s never messaged me about it or asked me about it,” Stassi told Us in May 2020 before she was fired from Vanderpump Rules. “It’s not like Teddi and I sit around talking about [Lisa]. Do you know what I mean? It’s a completely separate thing. It’s a completely separate friendship.”

Scroll through for a list of Bravo crossover friends: