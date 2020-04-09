Trading Charleston for the Hamptons. Southern Charm stars Craig Conover, Shep Rose and Austen Kroll appeared on the Wednesday, April 8, episode of Summer House and left their mark.

After partying with the cast for Kyle Cooke’s birthday, fans learned Craig, 31, spent the night with newcomer Jules Daoud.

“Last night, Craig was definitely able to cheer me up,” the 25-year-old Simply Jules blogger gushed in her confessional after her castmates caught her sneaking back into their Hamptons home the morning after the party.

When asked if she had sex Craig, Jules simply answered, “Yes.”

While it’s unclear if the two Bravo stars ever saw each other again, they are definitely on good terms. Jules shared a selfie wearing a hat for Craig’s company, Sewing Down South, on Tuesday, April 7.

“I love this #nicehat,” Craig replied to the Instagram post.

The pillow designer opened up about the Bravo crossover during an interview with Decider earlier this month.

“We walked in, all three of us were yelling at each other, and then we went our own way,” he said of his trip with Austen and Shep on the east coast. “The water slide was awesome. … The goats were hilarious. It was pretty wild when we walked in, things were just running around everywhere. It was definitely an experience. It was a really funny day.”

Craig also teased season 7 of Southern Charm after production was forced to shut down after only a couple days of filming.

“It was really good,” he said. “It’s a bummer with this unprecedented situation but it really felt like we got back to our roots. It’s very organic and transparent. [After] having such a long break, everyone kinda came in full steam ahead, so it was pretty wild and a lot of drama. Everyone basically kept what was going on in their lives and the cameras showed up and started to catch all the drama that happens in our everyday life. It was really good.”

Summer House airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.