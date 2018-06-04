Summer House shakeup! Twins Lauren and Ashley Wirkus, Stephen McGee, Amit Neuman and Danielle Olivera will not appear as series regulars on season 3, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

While the Wirkus twins and Stephen have been a part of the Bravo series since season 1, Amit and Danielle joined the cast for season 2. The remaining cast members Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula and Lindsay Hubbard are all expected to return for a third season. Lindsay’s then-boyfriend, Everett Weston, and then-roommate Cristina Gibson were also a part of the cast during season 1, but did not return full-time for season 2.

However, just because the twins, Stephen, Amit and Danielle are not regulars this season, that doesn’t mean they won’t appear, a source tells Us. “No one is a leaving on bad terms,” the insider adds, noting that no one was “axed,” as first reported by Daily Mail.

Page Six reports that the reality TV series recently found a Hamptons home for the cast to film season 3, but neighbors are not happy about the cameras taking over their neighborhood.

“Not one of the buyers was advised before closing that their multimillion-dollar retreat is next door to where a trashy reality TV show is being filmed,” a resident told the outlet on Friday, June 1.

Summer House premiered on Bravo in January 2017. The first episode acted as a backdoor pilot during season 5 of Vanderpump Rules when Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney visited the cast in the Hamptons. In January, Scheana fought back against rumors that she hooked up with Summer House’s Carl after Kristen claimed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live that the pair had a fling.

“Last thing I will say about this BS. In the words of Stassi, @kristendoute idk what I’ve done to you, but I’ll GET you a Pinot Grigio. Looking pretty thirsty over there…” the Sex Tips star tweeted, referencing Stassi’s infamous line from season 3 of Vanderpump Rules, “I’m not sure what I’ve done to you, but I’ll take a Pinot Grigio.”

Us Weekly reached out to Bravo for a comment. The network has yet to announce a premiere date for Summer House season 3.

