Worn handcuffs? Check. Looked through her boyfriend’s phone? Check. Regretted social media posts? Drink up, Kristen! Vanderpump Rule’s star Kristen Doute sat down with Us Weekly and downed some bubbly as she played a game of “Never Have I Ever.” To see what the Bravolebrity will admit to, watch the video above!

Never Have I Ever Stolen Something From Sur

“Oh I have. I think mine and Tom [Sandoval]’s entire apartment, like, our cutlery, was mostly SUR restaurant,” the Vanderpump Rules veteran admitted. “Maybe a couple glasses too.”

Never Have I Ever Posted Something on Social Media That I Regret

“Oh yes. Oh yes I have. I regret every photo that I’ve ever posted of James Kennedy and myself on Instagram, that I hopefully have been able to go back and delete,” she said. “Although they’ve carried over Facebook, and I get that share your memory. Do you remember from two years ago? I’m like, ‘No!’”

Never Have I Ever Gone Through a Boyfriend’s Phone

“Oh Lord. When I dated Tom, and when I dated James, I caught them with Uber receipts, text messages, e-mails. Anything in your trash folder, guys. I mean, come on.” Doute won’t admit to completely going through current boyfriend Carter Brian’s phone though. “I’ve gone through Carter’s photos. I’ve looked at a couple of texts. But I actually haven’t gone through Carter’s phone.”

Never Have I Ever Been in Handcuffs

The blogger drinks up, admitting that she has: “What kind of handcuffs? I did have a DUI when I was 19. Don’t drink and drive.”

Never Have I Ever Liked James’ Music

“Fine, I’m gonna be honest: I like James’ music. I like it at certain points,” she revealed. “But I did have to listen to it for a year and a half while dating him non-stop.”

Never Have I Ever Hooked Up At Work

“I have not. I am not as ratchet as Jax Taylor,” Doute told Us. “So cheers to me!”

Never Have I Ever Called Out of Work Because I Was Too Hungover

“I have called off so many times at SUR because I was hungover until I learned that if I would just go to work and start drinking again, then I wouldn’t be in trouble and I would have a good time,” she explained. “Sorry Lisa.”

For more with Doute, watch the video above. Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!