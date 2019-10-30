



Things are looking up for Kathryn Dennis, according to her Southern Charm costar Craig Conover.

“She’s been doing really well. It’s not all the time that I hear from her, but recently, over the past few months, she’s been sending, like, check-in texts and asking how I’m doing,” Conover, 30, told Us Weekly exclusively at Bluprint’s Premium annual subscription launch in New York City on Thursday, October 29. “It’s really sweet to hear from her. I’m happy for her. I’m proud. I know she has a lot of challenges, but I have been happily surprised over the last few months with how she’s doing.”

After season 6 of Southern Charm finished airing in August, Dennis, 28, was granted joint custody of daughter Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 3, whom she shares with her ex Thomas Ravenel. That same month, news broke that Dennis and boyfriend Hunter Price called it quits after less than a year of dating.

While Conover played coy about the Bravo series returning for season 7, costar Patricia Altschul seemingly confirmed the show is set to start shooting in January 2020 in a since-deleted Instagram post earlier this month. (The series typically follows the cast, which also includes Shep Rose, Cameran Eubanks, Naomie Olindo, Chelsea Meissner and Austen Kroll.)

“I don’t think I’m supposed to tell you that yet,” Conover told Us on Tuesday with a smile on his face.

When asked what he hopes the audience will see from him if the series does indeed return, Conover told Us about the expansion of his company, Sewing Down South.

“I’m excited that if it comes back, this will be the first year that I’m doing anything successfully, there was a lot of times that I was doing stuff, but it was half-assed,” he explained. “I’ve never been in his capacity before while filming. It’s great that I’ve had this fall to really focus on the company. … I’ve never had a successful business on the show.”

Conover added that he wants Kroll to be part of the venture.

“I really want Austen to get involved more. I want him to be the alcohol sponsor of our pillow parties,” he explained. “But [with Austen], I’m seeing a lot of what I used to be stuck in before my team came in. … It will just be new and I’m kind of excited.”