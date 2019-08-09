



It’s been a rough week for Kathryn Dennis. The Southern Charm star and her two children got into a car accident days before her mother Allison Calhoun Dennis’ death on Wednesday, August 7.

According to local reports, the 28-year-old Bravo star’s car struck a guardrail, three trees and two light poles in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, on August 2. In the collision report, Kathryn said she was distracted by daughter Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 3, at the time of the accident. The reality TV personality and her two children, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend and former costar Thomas Ravenel, were not injured in the crash, and no citation was issued.

Five days later, Kathryn’s mother died at her South Carolina residence at the age of 59 following a battle with cancer. In addition to her daughter, Allison is survived by her husband, Luke Dennis, and her son, Luke Dennis Jr.

While Kathryn has yet to publicly comment on the car accident or the loss of her mother, her bestie and costar Danni Baird sent love on Thursday, August 8, after the news broke.

“My heart is in pieces for @KathrynDennis and the loss of her mother,” Baird tweeted. “She was the kindest, most encouraging soul. Please spread your love and support to KD, as she heals during this very difficult time🙏🏻. We’re here, boo.”

The day before Kathryn’s accident, she was in New York City to tape the season 6 reunion of Southern Charm on Thursday, August 1. Cameran Eubanks

shared photos of the cast post-filming via Instagram.

“Bravo said we can post reunion pics now!” she wrote alongside the group shot on Tuesday, August 6. “Thank you to @gwynnsofmtp for my reunion dress/shoes and to @weeziefhiott for styling me! Also, thank you to @nicolerosejewelry for the most fabulous diamonds. Second pic are the earrings I became so obsessed with that I ended up buying. ✨”

