Crazy for Kathryn! According to Craig Conover, Hunter Price is a good match for his Southern Charm costar Kathryn Dennis.

“I love Hunter. He’s a great dude. Yeah, we’re big fans,” Craig told Us Weekly exclusively during an interview with his castmate Austen Kroll on Wednesday, July 17. “He’s like a sweetheart guy. He’s very nice and she’s really happy around him. And he’s sober, so it’s a good influence.”

Kathryn, 27, starting see the America’s Got Talent alum on New Year’s Eve. The musician recently referred to the reality star as “my person” on Tuesday, July 16, via Instagram.

While fans have yet to see Hunter on the Bravo series, Kathryn, for her part, has been open about her struggle with substance abuse over the years. During the Wednesday, July 17, episode, the mother of two was visibly upset after her costars, including Craig and Austen, decided to stop at a weed dispensary on the cast trip to Colorado.

“Weed is not an addictive drug. If you’re sober, does that mean, like, you can’t be around alcohol?” Austen said to Us on Wednesday. “You’re not gonna come to parties now because I just think that she knew the premise of the trip and like, what was gonna happen and I think that it’s unfair, and she clearly thinks that it’s unfair but I think it’s unfair that she didn’t voice this to me or to us. Like, ‘Hey guys, um, you know, I’m trying to be a team player here but just know. Don’t forget. This is what happened and the weed thing is kinda’ … But she didn’t say it, she kinda just was in her own little world about it.”

Craig added that the group could have made “alternative plans” if Kathryn spoke up during the trip.

“The two of us could have gone to dinner with her somewhere else or whatever, but she didn’t say anything to me, I don’t think,” he explained.

Austen added, “She didn’t say anything to me.”

Kathryn’s ex Thomas Ravenel has attempted to use her past against her in their ongoing custody battle of their two children: Kensie, 5, and Saint, 3. While Thomas, who was fired from the series in September 2018 amid sexual assault accusations, alleged in June court documents that his ex recently failed a drug test, Kathryn disputed the allegations, claiming a drug test with her hair was negative.

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

