Drink up, boys! Southern Charm’s Craig Conover and Austen Kroll stopped by Us Weekly’s studio for a game of “Never Have I Ever.” The reality stars chug a whole beer (plus some!) as they fess up to hooking up with other Bravolebrities, threesomes, naked selfies and more! Watch the video above to hear the gossip!

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!