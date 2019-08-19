



Too cute! Kathryn Dennis shared a photo with her son and daughter on Sunday, August 18, after getting joint custody of them.

“First day at our new church,” the Southern Charm star, 28, who shares Kensie, 5, and Saint, 3, with her ex Thomas Ravenel, captioned the social media upload. “Sassy Kensie and little gentleman Saint. #emerging.”

In the family pic, the reality star rocked a strapless yellow jumpsuit and held hands with her toddlers. Kensie wore a pink striped dress and matching sneakers, while her little brother sported navy suspenders.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast on Saturday, August 17, Dennis was awarded joint custody despite Ravenel’s request that she be stripped of it. The politician, 57, will be the children’s primary legal guardian.

The South Carolina native lost custody of her children in 2016 during her struggle with substance abuse. Following a July 2018 episode of the Bravo show, it was revealed that Dennis had regained custody. “Thomas and Kathryn are joyfully coparenting and … Kathryn now has 50/50 custody of her children,” read an onscreen message at the end of the Southern Charm episode at the time.

Four months later, she filed for a modification of custody and visitation after Ravenel was arrested for battery and assault in the second degree, originating from an alleged January 2015 incident with his kids’ former nanny. The former State Treasurer counter-filed later that same month, denying “any and all allegations of sexual assault.”

Ravenel came under fire earlier this month when he posted a pic of Kensie and Saint with his mom, days after Dennis’ mother, Allison Calhoun, died. “You haven’t posted since June 1 and you choose the week that your babies lost their maternal grandmother to post your kids with your mom!” one Twitter user wrote. “How about adding some condolences to your kids. They lost a loved one too. So insensitive.”

The former couple split in 2016.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!