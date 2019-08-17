



Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis has reportedly been awarded joint custody of the two children she shares with estranged ex Thomas Ravenel

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a South Carolina judge issued a temporary order regarding child support and the couple’s custody of daughter Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 3.

Despite Ravenel, 57, requesting that Dennis, 28, be stripped of custody, the judge ruled that the warring exes will share joint custody, with the politician being the primary legal guardian.

The pair, who have been locked in a nasty custody battle, will need to work together on their children’s health issues and education and have been ordered to attend a minimum of three co-parenting sessions with a counselor.

Dennis lost custody of the children in 2016 amid a struggle with substance abuse but regained her parental rights last year after a stint in rehab. The Blast reports that she doesn’t her visits with her kids don’t need to be supervised. She also agreed to cognitive behavior therapy.

In October last year, the socialite filed for sole custody of her son and daughter after the former South Carolina state treasurer was arrested for assault and battery in the second degree, stemming from an alleged January 2015 incident with the children’s former nanny. Bravo subsequently announced that Ravenel would no longer appear on the reality TV show, but in a November counter-filing, he denied “any and all allegations of sexual assault.”

Last month, Ravenel filed court documents demanding full custody of Kensie and Saint, alleging that Dennis had failed a June 14 drug test, testing positive for marijuana. Dennis stated in court papers obtained by The Blast that she disputed “the veracity” of the tests “because her hair test was negative.”

On Sunday, August 11, he was slammed on social media for posting a photo of the children with his mother, just says after Dennis’ mom, Allison Calhoun Dennis, died. He subsequently deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

