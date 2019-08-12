



“The kids with my mom,” the 57-year-old former politician tweeted alongside a photo of daughter Kensie, 5, and son Saint, 3, with their paternal grandmother on Sunday, August 11, via Twitter.

Social media users were quick to question Ravenel’s motives for the post, which came five days after his ex-girlfriend’s mother, Allison Calhoun Dennis, died on Wednesday, August 7, at the age of 59.

“You haven’t posted since June 1 and you choose the week that your babies lost their maternal grandmother to post your kids with your mom!” one user tweeted. “How about adding some condolences to your kids. They lost a loved one too. So insensitive.”

A second person added, “Really? Timing is everything. You suck more every day.”

“This post is in very poor taste, with its timing,” a third user tweeted. “Nothing against your mother. But it [is] just an obvious mind game. We all see this. Find some class and Stop!”

Ravenel has since deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Kathryn, for her part, shared a photo tribute to her late mother on Saturday, August 10, via Instagram.

“Family❤️,” the Bravo star captioned a sweet snap of her parents and two kids at her brother Luke Dennis Jr.’s December 2018 wedding.

Kathryn’s boyfriend, Hunter Price, sent her love in the comments section of the post.

“You’re the strongest, and most beautiful woman that I’ve ever been so lucky to love,” the America’s Got Talent alum wrote. “Your mom will always be with you no matter what; just as I know she’s always been. ❤️”

Us Weekly previously confirmed that Kathryn and her two kids got into a car accident five days before her mom’s passing. No one was injured in the crash.

