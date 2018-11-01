Kathryn Dennis, who shares two children with Thomas Ravenel, filed for a modification of custody and visitation after the former Southern Charm star was arrested for battery and assault, Us Weekly can confirm.

Dennis, 27, filed the paperwork on Friday, October 26. The pair, whose tumultuous on-off relationship was documented on the Bravo series for five seasons, are parents of daughter Kensie, 4, and son Saint, nearly 3.

Ravenel, 56, was accused of sexual assault by two different women in May. Three months later, he was arrested in Charleston for assault and battery in the second degree. His arrest stemmed from a warrant from January 2015 after Ravenel and Dennis’ former nanny accused him of sexual assault, according to an affidavit previously obtained by Us.

“While inside the location, the defendant undressed and made sexual advances on the victim,” the affidavit claimed. “The defendant grabbed the victim’s hand and placed it on his penis before attempting to removed the victim’s clothing. While attempting to remove the victim’s clothing, the victim’s underwire bra cut into her skin and her shirt wrapped around her neck, which caused the victim to struggle to breathe.’”

After Ravenel allegedly grabbed the victim’s vagina, she “crouched down to the ground to try and prevent further assault.”

“The defendant then put his penis in her face and asked, ‘Do you like big dicks?’” the court documents read.

Ravenel previously denied allegations made against him in May. Dennis, for her part, has yet to publicly comment on her ex’s arrest, but briefly addressed the accusations during the Southern Charm season 5 reunion in July.

“I’m not going to comment until, I guess, it’s resolved, I think,” she told host Andy Cohen at the time. “What I’m going to focus on is the children and staying out of it.”

Dennis previously lost custody of her children amid a struggle with substance abuse. Following the season 5 finale in July, it was revealed that she was granted 50/50 custody of Kensie and Saint.

“Thomas and Kathryn are joyfully coparenting and … Kathryn now has 50/50 custody of her children,” the screen read at the end of the episode of the hit reality series on July 12.

While Dennis is currently filming the sixth season of Southern Charm, Bravo announced Ravenel would no longer be featured on the show after news broke of his arrest.

