The magic words! Stassi Schroeder said just the right thing to get Teddi Mellencamp’s husband, Edwin Arroyave, to name their daughter Dove.

“He was, like, super against the name,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 38, tells Us Weekly exclusively of the Skyline Security Management founder, 42. “I tried everything. I’m sending him pictures of Dove Cameron like, ‘Look how beautiful she is.’ [And] Dove was the symbol in faith.”

In the end, the All In By Teddi accountability coach says, “all it took was Stassi.” The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, was out to lunch with the couple and her fiancé, Beau Clark, when she said Dove was a “cute” name.

“Stassi’s like, ‘Well, like lovey dovey,” John Mellencamp’s daughter recalls. “And Edwin was like, ‘You know what? I like that.’ I’m like, ’I’ve been trying for weeks. Stassi says, like, one thing and you’re like, “Sure.” I can’t with you.’”

The Indiana native went on to say, “She sent me flowers after the baby was born, and she was like, ‘I am so grateful that I helped come up with the name.’ I was like, ‘I am too because he was fully not for it.’”

Teddi and Arroyave welcomed their newborn on February 25. Dove joined older siblings Slate, 7, Cruz, 5, and Isabella, 11.

Now, the Colombia native “loves” his daughter’s moniker. “He’s like, ‘There’s an emoji for Dove,’” his wife tells Us.

In November 2019, the “Teddi Tea Pod” cohost told Us exclusively about how much she was struggling to narrow down baby names before her little one’s arrival.

“I need help,” Teddi admitted at the time. “I can’t do all these things. People are DMing me like, ‘Well you can’t do that. That’s this person.’ Or, ‘You gotta do that?’ But then that person [has] a dog named that. I’m like, I can’t be revolving my name choices around everybody Bravo loves and their animals. I would run out.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi