The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has gained another mini cast member! Teddi Mellencamp and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, announced the arrival of their third child on Tuesday, February 25.

Mellencamp posted a video from her hospital room as she played with her newborn daughter’s toes on Instagram Story. “@teddimellencamp was a champ in the delivery room! Baby and mommy as healthy as can be,” Arroyave posted on his own account.

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2019 that the reality star, 38, was pregnant. “I’m in my second trimester, 14 weeks,” the Indiana native told Us at the time. “Everything’s good and I’m in the clear, so I’m just starting to get to that point where I’m sharing with everybody. Plus, now I have a bump, so there’s not much more hiding I’ll be able to do!”

While the accountability coach went through in vitro fertilization to conceive her and Arroyave’s 7-year-old daughter, Slate, and 5-year-old son, Cruz, this pregnancy was a surprise.

“My husband said, ‘I don’t want to see you going through IVF again — that was brutal,’” John Mellencamp’s daughter revealed. “It was so many rounds, but this time we really weren’t doing anything! I was on vacation! Just having fun with my family! It was a complete surprise. I didn’t even know I was because I didn’t have a regular cycle.”

Later that same month, Teddi revealed the sex of her and the Skyline Security Management founder’s baby-to-be with confetti-filled balloons.

“It’s a girl!” the Bravo personality wrote on Instagram at the time. “Of course, we would have been equally excited either way, as @tedwinator, the kids and I are just blessed to have a healthy baby no matter the gender. Although I did promise Cruz he could help name her so not sure she’ll be too thrilled being called ‘Catboy’ Arroyave.”

She and the Colombia native wed in July 2011 in Indiana, and the couple welcomed Slate the following year. She became a big sister when Cruz arrived in 2014. (Arroyave also has an 11-year-old daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship.)

With another little one at home, the pair are worried about their blended family going from a party of five to six. “I said to my husband, ‘We don’t even fit in our cars anymore!’” Teddi told Us in September. “Think about it, there’s six of us! I’m like … ‘We’re going to start having to look at minivans! What’s happening?!’ We have to really figure it out. We’re like, ‘Do we convert the playroom? What do we do?’”