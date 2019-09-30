



Cue the pink confetti! Teddi Mellencamp is expecting a baby girl with husband Edwin Arroyave, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed on Instagram on Monday, September 30.

Mellencamp, 38, uploaded photos and video from the gender reveal, showing herself and Arroyave, 42, and their two children — daughter Slate, 6, and son Cruz, 5 — popping confetti-filled balloons to discover that the couple’s third child together will be a girl. (Arroyave is also the dad to a 10-year-old daughter, Isabella, from a prior relationship.)

“It’s a girl!” Mellencamp captioned the post. “Of course, we would have been equally excited either way, as @tedwinator, the kids and I are just blessed to have a healthy baby no matter the gender. Although I did promise Cruz he could help name her so not sure she’ll be too thrilled being called ‘Catboy’ Arroyave.”

The reality star, who married the Skyline Security Management founder in 2011, exclusively revealed her pregnancy to Us Weekly earlier this month. “I’m in my second trimester, 14 weeks,” she said at the time. “Everything’s good and I’m in the clear, so I’m just starting to get to that point where I’m sharing with everybody. Plus now I have a bump, so there’s not much more hiding I’ll be able to do!”

Mellencamp sounded off on the boy-vs-girl question in an exclusive interview with Us on Thursday, September 26. “I think [Arroyave] and my son really want another boy in the house,” she said. “But I’m like, ‘I just want a healthy baby!’ Like, I don’t have a preference.”

The accountability coach also said that the gender reveal was imminent. “Because I’m advanced maternal age, you find out much earlier because of the blood test,” she explained. “We’re trying to wait and find the best time to tell the kids and find out. We want to do it all together as a family and make it special.”

On September 19, Mellencamp opened up to Us about the blended family going from a party of five to a party of six. “I said to my husband, ‘We don’t even fit in our cars anymore!’” she said. “Think about it, there’s six of us! I’m like … ‘We’re going to start having to look at minivans! What’s happening?!’ We have to really figure it out. We’re like, ‘Do we convert the playroom? What do we do?’ We haven’t even made those decisions yet, but we have to.”

