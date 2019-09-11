Teddi Mellencamp may hold a diamond on TV, but her husband and kids are the real gems in her life.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and husband Edwin Arroyave are parents of daughter Slate and son Cruz. The Skyline Security Management founder is also the father of daughter Isabella from a previous relationship.

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2019 that Mellencamp is pregnant with their third child after the couple struggled with fertility issues.

“Edwin’s like, ‘It was meant to be!’ We’re both just so over the moon!” the Bravo star gushed to Us at the time. “Even when I finally was like, ‘I took the test and it’s positive,’ he was like, ‘We have to go to the doctor! I don’t believe this test! Did you take a different vitamin that might have showed up and said you were pregnant?’”

The accountability coach admitted that she doesn’t know how she got pregnant naturally after multiple rounds of IVF and suffering more than one miscarriage, but she’s “really happy that it happened!”

“Doctors say that sometimes it just happens,” she told Us. “There’s no real reason why, maybe it’s because you’ve alleviated the pressure and your body just feels more relaxed to get pregnant?”

Mellencamp and Arroyave’s kids are also “so excited” about getting another sibling.

“They’ve been talking about it for a long time and, actually, it’s been my son who’s been like, ‘Mom, we need to have another baby,’” Mellencamp told Us. “And I never wanted to get his hopes up. So when we told him, he was through the roof. Like, amazing. So excited.”

Scroll through to see the cute pics of the Mellencamp-Arroyave family: