Meant to be. Teddi Mellencamp celebrated the 10th anniversary of unexpectedly meeting her husband, Edwin Arroyave, at a nightclub with a sweet social media message.

“10 years ago today I met this boy @tedwinator. I assumed after one crazy night after a nightclub meeting we would never meet again,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 37, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 26, along with a throwback picture of the pair. “This is us then and throughout the last 10 years…”

She continued: “We have become the very best of friends, traveled the world, built huge businesses, created a beautiful family and life that I am beyond proud of. We also learned what it’s like to fight for each other. Life is not perfect. Marriage is not perfect, but, knowing you found the person that you are willing to fight for for the rest of your life when hard things happen makes my heart feel full. Thank you for being my person @tedwinator, I love you. We did it baby. 10 years and a lifetime to go. #10yearanniversary #iamaprofessionalnagger #heisalwayslate #thisisus #bladeandterri.”

Arroyave, 41, also shared a loving message to his wife on Instagram. “10 years ago today, the day after Christmas, Blade met Terri at a hollywood night club,” he wrote on Wednesday. “Blade tricked Terri by having his shoulder length hair tucked in under his beanie. Terri fell in love with Blade at first sight. So much so that she didn’t remember his name the next day.”

The Colombian businessman explained that the couple “had nothing better to do,” so they started to “hang out more than [they] probably should have.” He added, “next thing you know here we are today! I am thankful for this date as it is my best belated present ever. The day blade met Terri the love of my life @teddimellencamp . #bladeandterri.”

Mellencamp and Arroyave got married in 2011 and share two children — Slate, 6, and Cruz, 4. The daughter of musician John Mellencamp is also the stepmother to Arroyave’s 10-year-old daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship. The RHOBH star previously admitted that she “would love to” have more kids, but fertility struggles could prevent her from getting pregnant again.

“I had multiple miscarriages before Cruz and the IVF process was very hard for me and I am not sure I can go through it again,” she said in November. “I feel very blessed with the kiddos we have.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!