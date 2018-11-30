Teddi Mellencamp wants more kids, but they’re probably not in her future. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up on her Instagram Story on Thursday, November 29, about her fertility struggles, including how she “had multiple miscarriages” in the past.

A fan asked Mellencamp, 37, whether or not she and husband Edwin Arroyave plan on expanding their family.

“Are you going to have another cute adorable happy sweet child???” the user asked.

The daughter of musician John Mellencamp responded, “I would love to more than anything. Most likely no though. I had multiple miscarriages before Cruz and the IVF process was very hard for me and I am not sure I can go through it again. I feel very blessed with the kiddos we have.”

Teddi married Arroyave, 41, in 2011 and later gave birth to daughter Slate, 6, and son Cruz, 4. She is also the stepmother to Arroyave’s 10-year-old daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship.

The reality star has been incredibly open about her fertility issues throughout the years, admitting that she was never able to conceive a child on her own.

“I am not able to conceive a child naturally. Slate was through insemination and Cruz through IVF, which allowed us gender selection,” she tweeted in January. “I am blessed and grateful we have amazing children because of it. #RHOBH”

While being on a reality show may put strain on some people’s relationships, the accountability coach thinks her marriage got even stronger after joining the cast of RHOBH in season 8.

“I mean, it’s really made us even more of a team, because you really support one another and you want to be there for somebody,” she told Us Weekly in June. “You want, you know, you want to take care of each other. We’re going through a lot and our family is the most important thing and, you know, we came out stronger for it.”

