Raise your wine glass! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp recently stopped by Us Weekly to play a friendly game of “Never Have I Ever,” during which she divulged some housewives secrets while sipping champagne … in a wine glass of course! From ignoring phone calls from costar Dorit Kemsley to taking advantage of her famous last name, watch the video to hear what the accountability coach admitted to Us!

Earlier this season, viewers saw Dorit, 41, point out that she was served wine in a champagne glass at 36-year-old Teddi’s party, thus giving fans champagne-gate and several episodes of drama. When asked if the newcomer housewife has ever ignored a phone call from Dorit, Teddi wasn’t exactly sure, since ignoring phone calls is kind of her thing.

“I ignore calls from everybody. I’m a texter to the end. I don’t know if I’ve ignored a call from Dorit, but I really don’t answer the phone very much,” Teddi told Us. “I like texting.”

The drama between these two has gotten so popular that even Teddi’s famous father, singer John Mellencamp — who has been watching the show — knows all about their champagne-glass feud.

“He’s like, ‘I don’t even know who I am. I just had to call my assistant and ask what time the Housewives are on tonight. What is happening to me?’” Teddi told Us. “He goes, ‘The other day I was out getting something, and somebody came up to talk to me about you and Dorit.’”

Soon, the “Jack and Diane” singer, 66, may be dropping his daughter’s name around Los Angeles, much like Teddi did with her dad’s last name back in the day to score a reservation at a restaurant.

“It’s so embarrassing, but my boss asked me to do it,” Teddi admitted to Us. “I forgot to make him a reservation. This was years ago when I first moved to Los Angeles.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

