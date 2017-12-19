Last year it was Dorit Kensley, this year it’s Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave! Teddi, 36, is the latest to join the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it’s safe to say that while she makes friends with the ladies, she’s not getting chummy with all of them! Here are five things to know about the new housewife ahead of the premiere!

She’s the daughter of John Mellencamp.

Teddi was raised in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, by the famous country crooner and Victoria Granucci. However, that doesn’t mean she liked his music – she admittedly was not a fan when she was younger! As a kid, she spent her time as a competitive equestrian, beginning at age 4!

Teddi is married to Edwin Arroyave.

She now lives in Los Angeles with her husband Edwin, the founder of Skyline Security Management, Inc.

She’s a mother – and a stepmother.

Teddi and Edwin have two children, Slate, 5, and Cruz, 3. Additionally, she’s a stepmother to Isabella, Edwin’s daughter from a previous marriage.

She’s very open with her struggle with weight.

On her lifestyle website, Teddi revealed that she’s always struggled with gaining and losing weight. “At my heaviest, I felt lonely, sad and angry. At my smallest, I felt panicked, stressed and worried that I would gain the weight back. I very rarely felt great in my own skin,” she wrote. That inspired her to launch her own company.

She’s much more than a housewife.

Teddi created LA Workout Junkie, a program to help others by offering fitness tips and ultimately, assisting people in discovering the best versions of themselves. She is now an accountability coach.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Bravo Tuesday, December 19, at 9 p.m. ET.

