Fifty shades of PK! On the Tuesday, January 30, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dorit Kemsley was busy planning a blowout party for her husband’s 50th birthday. Lisa Vanderpump joined Dorit on a tour of the yacht they’d be taking out with roughly 100 of Dorit and PK’s closest friends and was rather alarmed when the swimwear designer revealed her plans to sing with Boy George at the event.

Glass-Gate Continues

Meanwhile, Teddi Mellencamp was still seething over her latest spat with Dorit, which centered around a champagne flute. ICYMI, Dorit was served wine in the wrong kind of glass and still wasn’t quite over it. Teddi, however, thought Dorit was being ridiculous.

“I mentioned about the glass, because I do pay attention to those things,” Dorit explained to Vanderpump when she’d tried to explain why she should have perhaps just kept her mouth shut. As for her opinion about Teddi, Dorit huffed, “I’m finding her to be a little bit tightly wound.”

Surprise, Surprise

Despite the tension, Teddi did receive an invite to PK’s party and she joined Camille Grammer, Kyle Richards, her husband Mauricio, Erika Girardi, Vanderpump and Lisa Rinna on board the boat for the event. Dorit had also arranged for PK’s parents, brother and some friends from London to attend.

PK seemed very surprised when they arrived at the party and actually cried because he was so overcome on seeing his family there. After some tears, hugs and champagne (served in the right kind of glasses!), Dorit snuck away to prepare for her performance of “Fever” with Boy George.

Erika coached Dorit on how to move, and Dorit was very appreciative. “Her support is the only thing that is getting me through,” Dorit confessed to the camera. What Dorit lacked in talent, she made up for in effort and everyone enjoyed the show. “It takes a lot of balls to perform at your husband’s party,” Erika said. “Bravo.”

Dorit Vs. Teddi

Just when it seemed the night would end without any major drama, Dorit pulled Teddi aside to talk through their issues. Quickly their conversation devolved into cursing. “I don’t give a f—k about the glass,” Teddi said as she raised her hands. “You are psycho. You’re psycho, honestly!” Dorit screamed back. Seeing that they weren’t getting anywhere, Teddi tried to shift gears and suggest they just get over it. “I’m not going to get over it if you keep acting like a psycho bitch,” Dorit huffed. Well, OK then.

