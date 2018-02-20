Is champagne-gate finally put to rest? Dorit Kemsley from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stopped by Us Weekly February 19 to set the record straight about the drama with costar Teddi Mellencamp that unfolded this season. Watch the video above to hear what she has to say.

Earlier this season, viewers saw Kemsley, 41, point out that she was served wine in a champagne glass at Mellencamp’s paty. “I feel like it needs to go in the right glass,” she told Mellencamp, 36, after she asked the server to bring her a wine glass for the rosé she was drinking.

The glass drama carried over into several episodes, so we had to ask: where does her relationship with Teddi stand today?

“I have to tell you, I thought we were friends. She’s certainly led me to believe that, and then watching the show and watching her having a pop at me every chance has been really surprising, really shocking,” the Connecticut native told Us.

“I am hyper attentive to detail,” she continued. “Really, I didn’t even care … I think that all was just blown way out of proportion.”

Since the show wrapped up filming, the two have not stayed in touch. “We haven’t spoken. I’ve definitely been a bit taken aback watching her, the way she’s talked about me. It’s so different to the relationship that we actually had,” Kemsley explained. “We’re very different.”

As for the rest of the season, Kemsley tells Us: “The next couple of weeks get a little bit difficult to watch!”

When the mom-of-two isn’t busy filming, she is working on her new swimwear line, Beverly Beach by Dorit, which is launching March 1. For more info on the line, watch the video below!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

