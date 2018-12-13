Reality TV drama was more intense than ever in 2018.

Multiple Housewives relationships took a turn this year, including Real Housewives of New York City’s Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel’s friendship coming to an end and Lisa Vanderpump’s feud with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars. Other reality stars, however, had more positive headline-making moments in 2018, including Vanderpump Rules couples Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor and Lala Kent and Randall Emmett both getting engaged.

For more reality TV shockers — including 90 Day Fiancé’s Larissa Dos Santos’ arrest and Teen Mom OG’s Ryan Edwards’ drug relapse — watch the video above!

